4 residents, firefighter injured in Gardena apartment fire

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Four residents and a firefighter were injured Monday when a fire broke out at a two-story apartment building in Gardena. / SkyFOX

Four residents and a firefighter were injured in a fire at a Gardena apartment building Monday.

The two-alarm fire was reported just before noon at the two-story complex located in the 12900 block of South Vermont Avenue. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire was extinguished in about 45 minutes.

The extent of injuries to the five people is not known at this time.

SUGGESTED:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.