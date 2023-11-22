Gardena dog heist: French bulldogs worth $100,000 stolen, pet store owner says

Authorities are searching for the suspects who allegedly stole a dozen French Bulldogs worth a combined $100,000 from a Gardena pet store overnight.

It happened on Nov. 21 at Top Dog Pet Store, according to police.

The store's owner, Andres Avalos, said in addition to the dogs being stolen, $2,000 was taken from the cash register.

$100,000 worth of pets was stolen during a heist at a Gardena pet store. / Anthony Avlos

Avalos said he just wants the dogs returned and is offering a reward, no questions asked.

Avalos said the dogs stolen were show dogs, but because their paperwork and vaccination information is still in his possession, it lowers the value of the dogs.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.