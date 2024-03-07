VIDEO: Mail carrier assaulted in unprovoked attack in Gardena

Shocking video shows the unprovoked assault on a mail carrier in Gardena.

Surveillance video shared with FOX 11 shows the mail carrier being approached by a stranger on a home's driveway. The man is then seen being punched in the head repeatedly and body slammed to the ground by the suspect.

The mail carrier is seen trying to fight back as he continues to be assaulted. It's unclear the extent of his injuries.

SUGGESTED:

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed it received a report on this incident and is investigating.

No suspect information was immediately available.

An assault on a mail carrier could bring federal charges.