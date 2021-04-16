31-year LAPD veteran dies of COVID-19 complications

article

The Los Angeles Police Department is in mourning after a 31-year veteran of the force died from COVID-19 complications, it was announced Friday.

The department released the following statement on social media:

"LAPD Sergeant Anthony White began protecting & serving LA residents in 1990, and was most recently assigned to Transit Services Division.

Last night he passed away from complications of COVID-19.

Our deepest condolences to his friends and loved ones in this most difficult time."

Other LAPD employees who have died of coronavirus complications are Sgt. Patricia Guillen, Sgt. Amelia "Terry'' Martinez, 53, Officer Philip Sudario, Security Officer Dexter De Los Santos and Police Service representative Raymond Guerrero, 24, who both died earlier this month; Sgt. Fred Cueto, a 22-year veteran who died in December; and detention Officer Erica McAdoo, 39, and Officer Valentin Martinez, 45, who both died last July.

