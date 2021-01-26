LAPD officer dies from COVID-19 complications

article

A Los Angeles Police Department officer has died of complications from COVID-19, Chief Michel Moore announced Monday.

Officer Philip Sudario served Angelenos for 25 years and was last assigned to Southeast Area.

He is survived by his wife, two adult sons and a 15-year-old daughter.

"Tragically just before we started today I learned we lost our 6th member. Southeast Patrol officer Philip Sudario," Chief Moore told reporters Monday. "Phil leaves a wife Jona, two adult sons, Joshua and Jacob, and a daughter Cecilia who turns 16 next week."

Sudario is the fourth LAPD officer and the sixth LAPD employee to died from the coronavirus.

The other LAPD employees who have died of coronavirus complications are Sgt. Amelia "Terry" Martinez and Police Service representative Raymond Guerrero, 24, who both died earlier this month; Sgt. Fred Cueto, a 22-year veteran who died in December; and detention Officer Erica McAdoo, 39, and Officer Valentin Martinez, 45, who both died last July.