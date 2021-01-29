LAPD sergeant dies from complications of COVID-19

The Los Angeles Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after a police sergeant died from complications of COVID-19.

Sgt. Patricia Guillen died Thursday, the police department announced.

She was a 23-year veteran who was assigned to the 77th Division.

"Our thoughts & prayers are with her loved ones. Patricia, we thank you for your service," the department wrote online.

Guillen is the fifth LAPD officer and seventh department employee to die from the coronavirus.

On Monday, the department announced the death of Officer Philip Sudario, a 25-year veteran officer who was assigned to the Southeast Community Police Station in South Los Angeles.

Other LAPD employees who have died of complications from COVID-19 are

Sgt. Amelia "Terry'' Martinez, 53, who died Jan. 12; police service representative Raymond Guerrero, 24, who died this month; Sgt. Fred Cueto, a 22-year veteran who died in December; and non-sworn detention officer Erica McAdoo, 39, and Officer Valentin Martinez, 45, who both died in July.

