LAPD loses eighth member of department to COVID-19

A Los Angeles Police Department officer has died of complications from COVID-19, Chief Michel Moore announced Sunday.

LAPD Security Officer Dexter De Los Santos died from the virus on Friday.

De Los Santos served Angelenos for more than eight years.

"Our family has suffered our eighth loss of life due to COVID-19," Chief Moore wrote on Twitter.

De Los Santos is the sixth LAPD officer and the eighth LAPD employee to died from the coronavirus.

The other LAPD employees who have died of coronavirus complications are Sgt. Patricia Guillen, Sgt. Amelia "Terry'' Martinez, 53, Officer Philip Sudario, and Police Service representative Raymond Guerrero, 24, who both died earlier this month; Sgt. Fred Cueto, a 22-year veteran who died in December; and detention Officer Erica McAdoo, 39, and Officer Valentin Martinez, 45, who both died last July.