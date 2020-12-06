Expand / Collapse search
Longtime LAPD sergeant dies of COVID-19

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
LAPD
FOX 11
article

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

LAPD announced on social media that Sergeant Fred Cueto has died from COVID-19 on Sunday. LAPD said Sgt. Cueto served the community for more than 22 years.

"He was known for always having a smile [and] being a consummate professional," LAPD said on social media.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore released the following statement on Twitter:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

