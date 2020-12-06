Longtime LAPD sergeant dies of COVID-19

article

The Los Angeles Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

LAPD announced on social media that Sergeant Fred Cueto has died from COVID-19 on Sunday. LAPD said Sgt. Cueto served the community for more than 22 years.

"He was known for always having a smile [and] being a consummate professional," LAPD said on social media.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore released the following statement on Twitter:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.