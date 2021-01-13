LAPD Sergeant dies from COVID-19 complications

A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant has died of complications from COVID-19, Chief Michel Moore announced Wednesday.

Sgt. Amelia "Terry" Martinez, who was assigned to the Hollenbeck Division, died Tuesday, Moore said.

She is the third LAPD officer and the fifth LAPD employee to died from the coronavirus.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Sergeant Martinez’s entire family, colleagues, and friends in this most difficult time," said Moore. "Her passing is a loss for not only her brothers and sisters here in the Department, but for the people of Los Angeles who she dedicated her life to protecting and serving."

Sgt. Martinez is survived by her sons, Robert and Steven, and her daughter Amanda Lara, as well as her mother and several siblings.

"Sergeant Martinez, we thank you for your service and you will be greatly missed," said Moore. "May God welcome you home and may God bless the Los Angeles Police Department."

The other LAPD employees who have died of coronavirus complications are Police Service representative Raymond Guerrero, 24, who died earlier this month; Sgt. Fred Cueto, a 22-year veteran who died in December; and detention Officer Erica McAdoo, 39, and Officer Valentin Martinez, 45, who both died last July.

CNS contributed to this report.