3 Los Angeles steakhouses named among best in world

If you're in the mood to eat a very good cut of steak, it looks like you don't have to go too far, as three Los Angeles steakhouses were just named among the best in the world.

That's according to the 2024 list of the World’s Best Steak Restaurants, published by Upper Cut Media House, which ranked a total of 101 steakhouses across the globe based on several criteria including offered meat quality, selection of the meat, and service quality and meat expertise, among others.

​Gwen in Hollywood ranked #44, followed by Brentwood restaurant Baltaire at #56. Nick & Stef's in downtown Los Angeles placed #66.

"Steak Ambassadors" noted Gwen's tasting menu as a stand-out feature, offering house-made charcuterie boards along with a 30-day rib eye and pork chops cooked over a wood-fired grill.

Baltaire was highlighted for its focus on premium cuts, like the USDA Prime steaks as well as the Miyazaki A5 striploin. Ambassadors also noted the seafood options were great picks, such as the grilled branzino.

Nick and Stef's was chosen for its prime cuts such as the bone-in rib eye and the filet mignon, as well as its handcrafted sides like the creamed spinach and the truffle fries being "particularly outstanding."

Parrila Don Julio in Buenos Aires took the top spot on the list. You can see it in full by tapping or clicking here.