13 arrested in connection with retail theft in Rancho Cucamonga

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Authorities arrested more than a dozen suspects in connection with retail theft in Rancho Cucamonga as part of a targeted operation cracking down on smash-and-grabs across San Bernardino County.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, six felony arrests and seven misdemeanor arrests were made on April 19 at the Victoria Gardens Shopping Center.

SUGGESTED:

Stolen property worth around $10,926 was recovered, officials said.

The task force was established in Nov. 2023 in response to the rise in retail thefts across the county. The operation focuses on Rancho Cucamonga, Hesperia, Victorville, Apple Valley, and Chino Hills shopping centers.