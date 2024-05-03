LA officials, American Jewish Committee address antisemitism concerns

The American Jewish Committee and Los Angeles officials are addressing concerns of antisemitism in light of the recent Pro-Palestinian protests at UCLA.

UCLA alumni and other school officials are addressing the "rising tide of antisemitic threats and intimidation at UCLA and other Southern California campuses."

As detailed in Governor Gavin Newsom’s just-released Golden State Plan for Countering Antisemitism, a statewide blueprint modeled on the U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, officials said this briefing will highlight strategies for addressing hate and antisemitism on campus, and the increasingly toxic and hostile campus climate for Jewish students.