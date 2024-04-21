Man grilling in shopping cart, using sword as skewer arrested near Santa Monica Pier

article

A man was arrested in Santa Monica over the weekend, after he was seen using a shopping cart and a sword to grill barbecue in the middle of the street.

Video from the Citizen app captured the wild scene. It happened before 3 p.m. on Sunday, along Ocean Avenue. In the video, the man is seen dragging a shopping cart through a bike lane. The main compartment of the cart is filled with flaming wood, while the man uses a sword as a skewer to hold meat over the flames.

The man continues down the road, pushing the cart with him, eventually stopping, apparently trying to fuel the flames with some Bud Light.

Courtesy of the Citizen App

Also pictured in the cart was a bottle of barbecue sauce.

The video continues, as the man walks down the road. Eventually, a Santa Monica Police cruiser pulls over, and an officer gets out. The grill master then takes off.

Another video showed the officer putting the man in handcuffs down by the beach.

Courtesy of the Citizen App (Citizen App)

The grilling man is facing misdemeanor charges of theft, for having the shopping cart, reckless burning, because of the open flames, and resisting arrest, according to Santa Monica Police Lieutenant Erika Aklufi.

Another official with the SMPD told FOX 11 that while the man was seen with a sword, because that sword was being used as a meat skewer, the man likely wouldn't face a weapons charge.