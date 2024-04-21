3 boys accused of beating homeless man in Long Beach arrested

Three young boys were arrested in Long Beach Saturday after allegedly attacking a homeless man.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Long Beach police officers were called out to the 100 block of Pacific Avenue.

Police said a group of three boys — a 15-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old — got into an argument with a homeless man. The argument then escalated, officers said, and the boys started attacking the man with tent poles and a tripod. The group also started throwing things at the man, hitting him.

The three took off before officers got there, but they eventually boys down. All three were booked for assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The man suffered minor injuries. Police treated the man at the scene, but he refused to be taken to the hospital.

The Long Beach Police Department is still investigating the attack.