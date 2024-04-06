1 struck, killed at Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro station after falling onto train tracks

A person was struck and killed by a Metro train when they fell onto the tracks at the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro rail station Friday night, said authorities.

Officers responded to the Metro Red Line station just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD began conducting an investigation upon arrival. They said that it is unclear what caused the person to fall onto the tracks.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A person was struck and killed by a Metro train Friday night after falling on the tracks.

The pedestrian's name is being withheld by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner pending notification of relatives.

SUGGESTED:

No other identifying information regarding the victim was revealed.

No further details have been provided.