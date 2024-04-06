1 struck, killed at Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro station after falling onto train tracks
LOS ANGELES - A person was struck and killed by a Metro train when they fell onto the tracks at the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro rail station Friday night, said authorities.
Officers responded to the Metro Red Line station just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LAPD began conducting an investigation upon arrival. They said that it is unclear what caused the person to fall onto the tracks.
The pedestrian's name is being withheld by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner pending notification of relatives.
No other identifying information regarding the victim was revealed.
No further details have been provided.