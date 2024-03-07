Metro bus stabbing reported in South LA

A woman allegedly armed with a knife reportedly attacked another woman with a child on a South Los Angeles bus Thursday morning, authorities said.

The incident reportedly occurred on a Metro bus near the corner of Slauson and Western. The Los Angeles Police Department responded and is continuing to investigate the incident.

Both the alleged suspect and victim are female, officials said.

Police said the alleged suspect was armed with a knife.

According to LAPD, one person is in custody and one was transported to the hospital. The condition of the person transported to the hospital is unknown.

Police did not provide any further information on the suspect, the victim, or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 for the latest.