Man repeatedly pepper-sprayed dies on LA Metro bus

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department were investigating after an altercation turned deadly onboard an LA Metro bus in Koreatown late Thursday night.

LAPD investigators said a fight broke out on a bus that was going northbound on Western Avenue. Around 10:50 p.m. near the intersection of Olympic Boulevard, the bus driver pulled over and called 911.

The driver told police two men were fighting, adding it started with an exchange of words before fists went flying. At one point, the person being considered a suspect in the case repeatedly pepper-sprayed the victim.

Authorities said the victim died on the bus and the suspect took off from the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released and a detailed description of the suspect was not available.

Witnesses and those with information are asked to contact the LAPD.