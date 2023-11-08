Armed man taken into custody after barricading himself on Metro bus in Hollywood

A busy part of Hollywood was temporarily shut down Wednesday morning after an armed suspect barricaded himself on a Metro bus, officials said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said just before 4:40 a.m., they received a call about a person with a gun on an MTA bus at the intersection of Melrose and Western avenues.

The LAPD set up a large perimeter around the area. A robot dog was reportedly deployed and was able to retrieve a gun from the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody by 6:30 a.m. The LAPD clarified this was not a hostage situation and no injuries were reported.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect.