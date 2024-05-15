Suspect arrested 20 years later for murder of elderly man in Ventura County

article

The suspect wanted for a cold case murder in Ventura County has been arrested.

Dennis Wood, 71, was shot and killed at his Moorpark home on April 16, 2004.

Deputies originally responded to the house in reference to a welfare check.

When deputies entered, they found Wood dead with a gunshot wound.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, investigators followed all leads until the case went cold. Throughout the years, investigators periodically reviewed the case and identified Antoine Nehme as a potential suspect. The case was reopened in 2023 as investigators uncovered evidence linking Nehme to Wood's murder.

After 20 years on the run, Nehme was finally arrested on May 14, 2024. He is currently incarcerated at the Ventura County Jail with bail set at $2 million.

