LIVE: LA County DA Race Election Results 2024

In the race for LA County DA, 11 candidates are looking to unseat current District Attorney George Gascón.

Gascón is likely to head into a runoff in the November general election. He quickly gained the most votes, 22%.

Former U.S. assistant attorney general Nathan Hochman came in second with 18% and deputy district attorney Jonathan Hatami came in third with 12%.

Other challengers include local prosecutor Eric Siddall, former federal prosecutor Jeff Chemerinsky, deputy DAs Maria Ramirez and John McKinney, Judge Craig J. Mitchell, David S. Milton, Debra Archuleta, Dan Kapelovitz, and Lloyd "Bobcat" Masson.

Since taking office in 2020, Gascón faced backlash for his sweeping policy changes and soft approach on crime. Under Gascón, the county saw a drastic increase in crime including follow-home robberies, smash-and-grab robberies, homelessness and homicide. Within his first year of office, Gascón faced a recall -- however, despite strong support, the recall attempt failed. A second recall attempt also failed.

California Primary 2024: Live results

Several of his challengers told FOX 11 that the DA's office needs change and new leadership. They say the people of LA deserve a DA that will protect them, keep the community safe and properly prosecute criminals.

According to the California Elections and Policy Poll, only 24% of LA County voters approve of the job Gascón is doing as district attorney, while 51% of likely voters disapprove.

Most of the challengers have said they will reverse the sweeping policy changes Gascón enacted on his first day in office.

California US Senate Primary: Live results

During a debate last month, Gascón defended his directives saying, "We have seen crime coming down not only in our community, but we're seeing crime going down nationwide, at the same time that we have continued with the reform efforts. We're showing that not only we cannot go back to the way that we did business, but actually the fact is our reforms are good for public safety."