2 dogs killed in Canoga Park house fire

Two dogs were killed in a fire at a "densely-packed" home in Canoga Park early Saturday morning. One other dog found in the home survived.

Crews were called out to the home in the 21000 block of W. Napa Street around 7:15 a.m., after reports of the fire. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze in about half an hour, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Once the fire was put out, firefighters began searching the burned one-story building. Inside, they found three dogs. One of those dogs was alive, the LAFD said, and was "provided supportive care by firefighters." The other two dogs were found dead.

According to the fire department, the three people who live in the house weren't home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.