Security top priority at Gloria Molina Grand Park amid recent alleged terror plot arrests

Gloria Molina Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles is gearing up for one of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations in the city, with nearly 30,000 people expected despite heavy rain in the forecast.

Emmanuel Conde, who plans to attend, isn’t letting the weather dampen his spirits. "A little rain never killed anybody. Rain is just going to hype up the fun," he said.

Security is already highly visible around the park, with barriers, fencing, and private guards on duty. Robert Gonzalez, director of Gloria Molina Grand Park, says officials are working closely with the LAPD, L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, and Fire Department to ensure safety. "We’re also bringing in private security," Gonzalez said.

Heightened security comes just two weeks after the FBI says it disrupted a New Year’s terror plot. Five people were arrested in connection with an alleged anti-government extremist group that prosecutors claim planned bombing attacks targeting Los Angeles and Orange Counties on New Year’s Eve.

At Grand Park, every person and bag will be screened. Hundreds of officers will be deployed on the ground and in the air to monitor the crowd.

"We take into consideration events across the country where there have been some issues," said L.A. County Sheriff’s Chief Brandon Dean. "We want to maximize what we have available to us so we don’t have those events occur in Los Angeles County."

The sheriff’s department will also maintain heightened patrols from downtown L.A. to Pasadena ahead of the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game. "We’ll have our Sheriff’s Intelligence Unit, as well as our detectives, analyzing information to get the best information regarding any possible threats," Dean said.

Officials say there are no known credible threats at this time but advise attendees to stay alert as they ring in the New Year — likely in the rain.

"Fear is only temporary. It gets overcome by happiness," said Conde. "Let’s come out here, let’s have some fun, let’s show each other love."