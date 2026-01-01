Rose Parade 2026 float award winners: Full list

The Brief Cal Poly Universities earned the 2026 Sweepstakes Trophy, the parade’s top honor, for their student-built float "Jungle Jumpstart," which featured a rainforest team of animals repairing a robot. The "Magic in Teamwork" theme was celebrated by 23 award-winning floats, including the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's "Grand Marshal Award" and the City of Burbank’s "Theme Award." Despite historic heavy rain forecasts, the 137th Rose Parade proceeded through Pasadena, marking a rare wet New Year's Day for the traditionally dry floral procession.



Cal Poly Universities has taken top honors in the 137th Tournament of Roses Parade, winning the 2026 Sweepstakes Trophy for its entry "Jungle Jumpstart," which was designed, constructed and decorated by students at Cal Poly Pomona and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Their 77th joint entry stood out for being the only student-designed and student-built float in the procession. The design utilized 21,000 flowers and unique materials like ground coffee beans and walnut shells to tell a story of a jaguar, monkey, and other animals collaborating to revive a robot named Lunchbox.

There were a total of 43 floats showcased.

The other winning floats, 21 in all, are:

Americana Award for most outstanding depiction of national treasures and traditions

"Carved in Stone; A Legacy of Teamwork": Travel South Dakota

Animation Award for most outstanding use of animation

"Building Kinder Communities": Kindness is Free, Powered by Boys & Girls Clubs of the West San Gabriel Valley and Eastside:

Bob Hope Humor Award for most whimsical and amusing float

"Bee Magical Together": City of Alhambra

Crown City Innovator for most outstanding use of imagination, innovation and technology

"We're Getting There. Together": "Shrinking" (Apple TV and Warner Bros. Television Production)

Director's Award for most outstanding artistic design and use of floral and non-floral

"Sharing Skills for Success": The UPS Store

Extraordinaire Award for most extraordinary float

"Believe In San Francisco": San Francisco Travel Association

Fantasy Award for most outstanding display of fantasy and imagination

"Rising Together": California Community Foundation and Black Freedom Fund (Artistic Entertainment Services)

Founder's Award for most outstanding float built and decorated by volunteers from a community or organization

"The Glow of Achievement": Downey Rose Float Association

Golden State Award for most outstanding depiction of life in California

"Together We Grow": Odd Fellows & Rebekahs

Grand Marshal Award for most outstanding creative concept and float design

"Giant Strides Together": San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

International Award for most outstanding float from outside the United States

No award

Isabella Coleman Award for most outstanding presentation of color and color harmony through floral design

"Elks Care, Elks Share": Elks U.S.A.

Judges Award for most outstanding float design and dramatic impact

"Pancake Breakfast": Sierra Madre Rose Float Association

Leishman Public Spirit Award for most outstanding floral presentation from a non-commercial participant

"Soaring Onward Together for 250 Years": America250

Mayor's Award for most outstanding float from a participating city

"Goin' Nutz": La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association

Past President's Award for most outstanding innovation in the use of floral and non-floral materials

"The Great Picnic Heist!": City of South Pasadena

President's Award for most outstanding use and presentation of flowers

"Treasure Every Moment Together": OneLegacy Donate Life

Princess Award for most outstanding floral presentation among entries 35 feet and under in length

"Together In Harmony": City of Torrance

Queen's Award for most outstanding presentation of roses

"Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, Inspiring the Future!": City of Santa Fe Springs

Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment

"Building Dreams Together": Shriners Children's

Theme Award for most outstanding presentation of the Rose Parade Theme

"All Paws On Deck": City of Burbank

Tournament Volunteer Award for most outstanding floral presentation of the Rose Parade Theme among floats 35 feet and under in length

"In Harmony We Serve": Lions International

Wrigley Legacy Award for most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment

"You Float Our Boat!": Trader Joe's

Americana Award for most outstanding depiction of national treasures and traditions

"You Are Invited": Trader Joe's

The Source: This report is based on information from the Tournament of Roses.



