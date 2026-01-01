Rose Parade 2026 float award winners: Full list
LOS ANGELES - Cal Poly Universities has taken top honors in the 137th Tournament of Roses Parade, winning the 2026 Sweepstakes Trophy for its entry "Jungle Jumpstart," which was designed, constructed and decorated by students at Cal Poly Pomona and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
Their 77th joint entry stood out for being the only student-designed and student-built float in the procession. The design utilized 21,000 flowers and unique materials like ground coffee beans and walnut shells to tell a story of a jaguar, monkey, and other animals collaborating to revive a robot named Lunchbox.
There were a total of 43 floats showcased.
The other winning floats, 21 in all, are:
Americana Award for most outstanding depiction of national treasures and traditions
"Carved in Stone; A Legacy of Teamwork": Travel South Dakota
Animation Award for most outstanding use of animation
"Building Kinder Communities": Kindness is Free, Powered by Boys & Girls Clubs of the West San Gabriel Valley and Eastside:
Bob Hope Humor Award for most whimsical and amusing float
"Bee Magical Together": City of Alhambra
Crown City Innovator for most outstanding use of imagination, innovation and technology
"We're Getting There. Together": "Shrinking" (Apple TV and Warner Bros. Television Production)
Director's Award for most outstanding artistic design and use of floral and non-floral
"Sharing Skills for Success": The UPS Store
Extraordinaire Award for most extraordinary float
"Believe In San Francisco": San Francisco Travel Association
Fantasy Award for most outstanding display of fantasy and imagination
"Rising Together": California Community Foundation and Black Freedom Fund (Artistic Entertainment Services)
Founder's Award for most outstanding float built and decorated by volunteers from a community or organization
"The Glow of Achievement": Downey Rose Float Association
Golden State Award for most outstanding depiction of life in California
"Together We Grow": Odd Fellows & Rebekahs
Grand Marshal Award for most outstanding creative concept and float design
"Giant Strides Together": San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance
International Award for most outstanding float from outside the United States
No award
Isabella Coleman Award for most outstanding presentation of color and color harmony through floral design
"Elks Care, Elks Share": Elks U.S.A.
Judges Award for most outstanding float design and dramatic impact
"Pancake Breakfast": Sierra Madre Rose Float Association
Leishman Public Spirit Award for most outstanding floral presentation from a non-commercial participant
"Soaring Onward Together for 250 Years": America250
Mayor's Award for most outstanding float from a participating city
"Goin' Nutz": La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association
Past President's Award for most outstanding innovation in the use of floral and non-floral materials
"The Great Picnic Heist!": City of South Pasadena
President's Award for most outstanding use and presentation of flowers
"Treasure Every Moment Together": OneLegacy Donate Life
Princess Award for most outstanding floral presentation among entries 35 feet and under in length
"Together In Harmony": City of Torrance
Queen's Award for most outstanding presentation of roses
"Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, Inspiring the Future!": City of Santa Fe Springs
Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment
"Building Dreams Together": Shriners Children's
Theme Award for most outstanding presentation of the Rose Parade Theme
"All Paws On Deck": City of Burbank
Tournament Volunteer Award for most outstanding floral presentation of the Rose Parade Theme among floats 35 feet and under in length
"In Harmony We Serve": Lions International
Wrigley Legacy Award for most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment
"You Float Our Boat!": Trader Joe's
The Source: This report is based on information from the Tournament of Roses.