Mother of child abandoned in car with dog in Highland Park arrested

The Brief The 19-year-old mother of a 2-year-old boy found alone in a car over the weekend in Highland Park has been arrested on an unrelated charge. The child was discovered at 10 a.m. in Highland Park alongside a dog, who was transported to LA County Animal Services. While the boy is safe in protective custody, the suspect is still on the run.



The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was found abandoned in a stranger's car in Highland Park over the weekend has been arrested on an unrelated charge, sources confirmed with FOX 11 on Wednesday.

What we know:

According to police, 19-year-old Bianca Slaughter was arrested for kidnapping in an unrelated case to the child. That case involves the alleged kidnapping of an adult involving some type of gang activity.

Authorities said they will pursue charges connected to child abandonment and/or child endangerment in connection with the toddler.

The backstory:

According to the LAPD, officers responded to a call reporting attempted grand theft on Sunday, Dec. 28 around 10 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Avenue 52 in Highland Park.

"I confronted him and asked what he was doing in my car, and he said a dog was trying to attack him," the man, who wishes to remain anonymous, previously told FOX 11.

According to witnesses, the suspect used wipes to clean his fingerprints off the car seat before running away.

When the car owner looked inside his car, he saw the child and dog left behind.

Police said the suspect is not the child's father.

Additionally, police believe the dog lived with the child at some point since the two seemed familiar with each other.

What we don't know:

No suspect information was released.

It is unclear what the suspect's relationship is with the mother or child, if any.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD.