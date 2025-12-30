Rose Parade 2026: How to watch

The Brief The 137th Rose Parade will march down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, featuring the theme "The Magic in Teamwork." Reserved seating tickets are available for $80–$130, while FOX 11 will provide live television and streaming coverage beginning at 4 a.m. Basketball legend Magic Johnson will serve as the Grand Marshal for this year's floral procession.



Celebrate the first day of 2026 embracing the Rose Parade!

The event is an iconic New Year's tradition in Southern California as thousands descend on Pasadena, known as the "City of Roses," to watch beautifully decorated floats drive down Colorado Boulevard.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the grand event.

Rose Parade Tickets

What we know:

Rose Parade tickets range from $80–$130 per seat, depending on the view, location, and side of the street.

Tickets are available for purchase online through Sharp Seating. All seats along the parade route are reserved and numbered.

It's recommended that those attending the parade in person be seated by 7 a.m. if seated at the start of the parade west of Fair Oaks Ave. Otherwise, it's recommended to be seated by 8 a.m.

SUGGESTED: In Depth: A History of Roses

How to Watch

What you can do:

Join FOX 11's Christine Devine and Bob DeCastro along the parade route on Colorado Boulevard for a front-row seat to the floats, music, and excitement of this beloved tradition.

FOX 11 will have live coverage ahead of the Rose Parade beginning at 4 a.m. New Year’s Day on Good Day LA, with a Rose Parade Special airing at 7 a.m. The Rose Parade begins at 8 a.m. and FOX 11 will carry the parade in its entirety through 10 a.m.

You can also stream the parade LIVE on foxla.com, the FOX LOCAL app, or FOX 11's YouTube page.

Parade Route

The parade’s 5.5-mile journey kicks off at the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Blvd. in Pasadena. It moves north along Orange Grove Blvd. at a pace of about 2.5 miles per hour, then turns east onto Colorado Blvd., where the majority of the parade’s excitement unfolds. Towards the end of the route, the parade turns north onto Sierra Madre Blvd. and wraps up at Villa St.

As usual, camping overnight along the route will only be permitted the night before the parade, on Wednesday night. People planning to camp can start claiming spaces on the sidewalk beginning at noon Wednesday, but all people and property such as blankets and chairs must remain on the curb until 11 p.m. After 11 p.m., spectators can move out to the blue "Honor Line" on the street.

Parade Route Closures, Safety Measures

The Rose Parade route will be closed to vehicles starting at 10 p.m. on December 31 through 2 p.m. on January 1. This closure affects Colorado Blvd. from Orange Grove Blvd. to Sierra Madre Blvd., and Sierra Madre Blvd. northbound to Paloma St.

Residents and merchants hosting viewing parties or receiving deliveries during this time should notify their guests or vendors to arrive before 10 p.m. After this, access will be restricted, and guests and vendors may need to park in nearby areas with unrestricted parking.

For more information on safety tips, rules, and regulations, please refer to the guidelines provided by the City of Pasadena.

Parking/Transportation

Parking in the area will be limited and often sells out early, so parade-goers were urged to take Metro or other public transportation to the event. Metro will be providing all-night service on the A, B, D and E lines New Year's Eve into New Year's Day, with additional early morning service Thursday morning. Metro will also offer free fares on all of its bus and rail lines beginning at 4 a.m. Wednesday through 3 a.m. Thursday.

There are four Metro A Line stations located within a half-mile of the parade route, and the Sierra Madre Station can be used to reach the Floatfest following the parade.

For people heading to the Rose Bowl Game after the parade, a free shuttle will run from 9 a.m. Thursday until two hours after the game, with loading on Pasadena Avenue between Walnut and Holly streets.

2026 Rose Parade Theme and Grand Marshal

This year's theme is "The Magic in Teamwork," chosen to celebrate the power of collaboration, community support, and shared goals, reflecting both grand achievements and everyday moments of unity.

Legendary basketball star Magic Johnson is serving as the Grand Marshal.

Rules, Prohibited Items

Small, professionally made barbecues that are elevated at least 1 foot off the ground are permitted along the route, but they must be at least 25 feet from buildings and other combustibles. A fire extinguisher also must be readily available.

People under age 18 will only be permitted on the parade route from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday if they are supervised by an adult.

Parade-goers should be prepared for cold weather and rain, and dress in layers.

Tents, sofas or boxes that can be used as stools or seats are prohibited along the route.

Bonfires along the route are prohibited.

No items can be sold along the route without a city permit.

Selling spaces along the parade route is prohibited.

No public areas can be roped off.

Ladders or scaffolding that can be used for elevated viewing of the parade are prohibited.

Open containers of alcohol are prohibited on public streets and sidewalks and other public areas.

Throwing objects into the roadway or parade route is prohibited, even items that are seemingly harmless, such as marshmallows, flowers or tortillas.

Also barred along the parade route are drones. The "No Drone Zone" ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration also extends to flights over the Rose Bowl during the football game. Anyone who violates the drone ban may be subject to arrest, prosecution, jail and/or fines.

For more information, visit the Parade Safety Guidelines page.

Rose Bowl Game

The 2026 Rose Bowl Game will begin at 1 p.m.

The traditional start time of 2 p.m. for the game has been moved up one hour to 1 p.m. to better accommodate the New Year’s Day schedule of CFP playoff games.

How to Purchase Floatfest Tickets

What's next:

Following the parade, the floats will be on display for parade attendees to view.

During Floatfest, guests can walk along a 2-mile stretch along Sierra Madre and Washington Boulevards to get an up-close and personal view of each float.

Floatfest runs from Thursday, Jan. 1 to Saturday, Jan. 3.

For more information, tap or click here.