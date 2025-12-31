New US laws taking effect in 2026: What you need to know
From minimum wage hikes and school policy changes to new consumer protections and workplace rules, a wide-ranging slate of new state laws across the country is set to take effect in 2026, bringing notable changes for workers, students, renters and businesses alike.
Here are new laws taking effect:
Arizona
- The minimum wage across Arizona is set to increase come the new year. But some cities, like Flagstaff, have their own local minimum wage requirements separate from state laws. Flagstaff's own minimum wage was established by voters back in 2016. It increases every year, but 2026 comes with a change.
California
- Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, apartments are required to come equipped with a refrigerator and stove, as well as basic appliances that many reasonable renters expect would also be required.
- Beginning January 1, 2026, stores will only be allowed to distribute recycled paper bags to customers at the point of sale. This change follows the state's 2014 ban on single-use plastic bags. Stores may charge a minimum of 10 cents per paper bag.
- Video streaming services are banned from making the volume of ads louder than the video that consumers are watching (takes effect in July).
- California becomes the first state in the nation to require restaurants to list major food allergens on their menus (takes effect in July).
- The law requires California K-12 schools provide all-gender restrooms, ensuring inclusive facilities for all students, especially those with diverse gender identities, by July 1, 2026, with specific signage and designated staff contact points.
- All public K-12 schools must implement policies limiting or prohibiting student phone use by July 1, 2026.
Connecticut
- Connecticut's minimum wage will be increased by $0.59, from the current rate of $16.35 per hour to $16.94 per hour.
- House Bill No. 6445 will require the state's Department of Education to notify the parents of public school students from grades 8 to 11 about opportunities to pursue a more challenging curriculum every year.
Delaware
- Senate Bill 131 will allow dental hygienists to administer local anesthesia in the state of Delaware.
- House Bill 3 requires that a breastfeeding and lactation program be established for women in Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) custody by July 2026.
- Starting next month, Delaware state law will require insurance plans to provide coverage for "at least one peanut allergen introduction dietary supplement and at least one early egg allergen introduction dietary supplement," according to the bill's text. This will be provided at no cost when prescribed to infants.
Florida
- On January 1, 2026, Dexter’s Law will make it easier to find out whether someone trying to adopt a dog or cat has a history of animal abuse. Animal advocate Debbie Darino, who pushed for the legislation, believes this database fills a long-standing gap.
- Starting January 1, 2026, the state’s health insurance plans for employees won’t require you to pay any extra costs (like co-pays or deductibles) for diagnostic breast exams or additional breast exams. This means these exams will be fully covered without you having to share the cost. Click here to read the bill.
- If a health care provider or facility finds out a patient paid too much, they must give the extra money back within 30 days. If they don’t, they could face disciplinary action or fines. However, this rule doesn’t apply to overpayments made by insurance companies—those are handled by different laws. Click here to read bill.
Minnesota
- Minnesota's new Paid Family and Medical Leave Law, which allows up to 20 weeks of leave and paid benefits, will take effect starting Jan. 1, 2026. Minnesota is the 13th state with a paid family and medical leave law.
- Starting Jan. 1, workers will be allowed a rest break of at least 15 minutes or enough time to use the nearest restroom, whichever is longer, within each of four consecutive hours of work. Currently, state law only says "adequate time." The law also says at least a 30-minute meal break must be provided by employers for every six consecutive hours worked. The current requirement is "sufficient time to eat."
- Starting Jan. 1, 2026, a person who requests an absentee ballot must provide a Minnesota driver's license or state ID card number and the last four digits of their Social Security Number. That is, unless the applicant certifies they do not possess one of those numbers.
New Jersey
- Most minimum wage employees in New Jersey will receive a $0.43 bump to the hourly rate, raising the state's minimum wage to $15.92 per hour. Employees of seasonal and small businesses will also see their hourly rates rise to $15.23 an hour, an increase from $14.53, starting on January 1.
New York
- New York State’s minimum wage will increase by 50 cents on Jan. 1, 2026. The new rates will be: Downstate (NYC, Long Island, Westchester): $17/hour and Upstate: $16/hour. All workers in New York, including fast-food workers, nail salon employees, tipped workers and more, must be paid at least the minimum wage. Employers are also required to comply with state wage laws, and as of 2023, wage theft is considered larceny under New York penal law.
- Third-party food and grocery delivery platforms must begin offering customers a gratuity option before or at the time an online order is placed starting Jan. 26, 2026.
- Apps like Uber Eats and Instacart must include a gratuity option of at least 10% of the purchase price on every order as of January 26, 2026.
Texas
- Senate Bill 8 from the regular session requires all sheriffs in Texas to work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement by serving federal immigration warrants at local jails.
- House Bill 149 establishes a comprehensive framework for the governance, oversight, and responsible use of artificial intelligence in Texas.
The Source: The information in this story was compiled from reporting by various FOX-owned and operated stations across the country, along with state legislation and official government announcements outlining laws set to take effect in 2026. This story was reported from Los Angeles.