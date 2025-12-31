Tracking the storm: Southern California braces for heavy rain, flooding

The Brief A major storm system is expected to bring up to 5 inches of rain to the Los Angeles area from Wednesday through Saturday, peaking New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The Rose Parade faces a near 100% chance of rain, marking what would be the first soggy procession for the historic event since 2006. Evacuation warnings and road closures are in effect for burn scar areas and Topanga Canyon Boulevard due to high risks of flooding, mudslides, and debris flows.



A powerful storm system is moving into Southern California, bringing heavy rain, potential thunderstorms, and high risks of flooding and debris flows through Saturday.

Up to five inches of rain is forecast for parts of the region, setting the stage for a wet Rose Parade and prompting evacuation warnings for residents near recent burn zones.

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service, the storm will arrive from the south on Wednesday, with the heaviest precipitation expected Wednesday night through New Year’s Day.

Forecasters have warned of widespread flooding, mudslides, and rockslides, particularly since previous storms have already saturated the ground.

In response, Governor Gavin Newsom has directed the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services to pre-position rescue personnel in high-risk areas.

Additionally, the County Board of Supervisors scheduled a special meeting to ratify a local emergency proclamation, allowing for accelerated recovery efforts and the quick deployment of assistance to affected communities.

Evacuations

Evacuation Warnings (Effective 11 a.m. Wednesday)

Authorities have issued warnings for neighborhoods near these recent burn zones due to mud and debris flow risks:

Palisades & Sunset Fires: Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and Mandeville Canyon

Eaton Fire: Pasadena and Altadena foothills (San Gabriel Foothills)

Bridge & Franklin Fires: Areas near recent fire activity in the San Gabriel Mountains

Agua Dulce & Lidia Fires: Neighborhoods near Agua Dulce Canyon Road

Kenneth Fire: Areas north of Alizia Canyon Drive

Canyon Fire: Neighborhoods near Hasley Canyon and Val Verde

Major Road Closures

Topanga Canyon Blvd (SR-27): Full closure of the 3.6-mile stretch between PCH and Grand View Drive (effective 5 PM Wednesday).

Pacific Coast Highway (PCH): Remains open , but crews are on standby between Sunset Blvd and Carbon Beach Terrace.

Malibu Canyon Road: Soft closure (emergency vehicles only) began Tuesday night.

Tuna Canyon Road: Hard closure between 2870 Tuna Canyon Rd and PCH.

Glendora Mountain Road: Hard closure from Big Dalton Canyon Rd to East Fork Rd.

Track the storm

Timeline:

Wednesday, 11 a.m.: Evacuation warnings take effect for residents near recent burn zones. Showers begin for parts of the region.

Wednesday, 5 p.m.: Caltrans will fully close a 3.6-mile stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Pacific Coast Highway and Grand View Drive.

Wednesday Night: Heaviest rain begins, coinciding with people camping out for the Rose Parade.

Thursday Morning (New Year’s Day): The Rose Parade is scheduled to begin amid a "near 100%" chance of rain.

Thursday Afternoon: The peak rainfall period is expected to conclude, though showers may linger.

Friday and Saturday: Showers are expected to continue through at least Saturday.

What they're saying:

Regarding the potential for lightning and increased hazards, the NWS added:

Rainy Rose Parade forecast

The backstory:

The Rose Parade is famous for its historically clear weather. Rain has fallen on the floral procession less than a dozen times in its 136-year history.

RELATED: Rose Parade 2026: How to watch

The last time the event was dampened by rain was in 2006, meaning this storm could end a nearly two-decade streak of dry New Year’s Day celebrations in Pasadena.

Residents in burn zones urged to take precautions

Why you should care:

For residents in recent burn zones—including the Palisades, Eaton, Agua Dulce, Franklin, Bridge, Kenneth, and Canyon fires—the storm poses a direct threat of mud and debris flows.

Rainfall totals in the Palisades Fire burn scar alone are estimated at up to 3.75 inches.

Saturated slopes along Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway have also raised concerns about further road damage following mudflows that occurred just last week.

Storm prep checklist

What you can do:

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is warning residents to be prepared for power outages. The department is also advising residents in the burn scar areas to be prepared to leave immediately if an evacuation is ordered and to have alternate evacuation routes out of your neighborhood.

Immediate property protection

Sandbag Strategy: Use sandbags to deflect water and debris away from your home, not to dam it.

Clear Drainage: Ensure all gutters, downspouts, and area drains are clear of leaves and fire-related debris to prevent localized pooling.

Board Up: In high-risk debris flow areas, consider boarding up windows that face steep slopes to prevent mud from entering the home.

Burn zone safety

Monitor Environmental Cues: Listen for unusual sounds like trees cracking, boulders knocking together, or a faint rumbling that increases in volume—these are signs of approaching debris flows.

Watch the Water: If nearby creeks or runoff suddenly turn muddy or the water level fluctuates rapidly, move to higher ground immediately.

Stay Awake: During the peak of the storm (Wednesday night), stay alert. Many debris flow fatalities occur while residents are sleeping.

Emergency ‘go-bag’ essentials

If you are under an evacuation warning, have these items ready at the door:

Documents: Physical copies of insurance policies, IDs, and birth certificates in a waterproof bag.

Power: Portable phone chargers and a battery-powered/hand-crank NOAA Weather Radio.

Prescriptions: At least a 7-day supply of essential medications.

Tech Backup: A flash drive or cloud backup of irreplaceable family photos and records.

Pet Supplies: Leashes, food, and carriers.

Travel and road safety

Turn Around, Don’t Drown: Never drive through flooded roads. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you off your feet, and 12 inches can float many vehicles.

Respect Closures: Do not attempt to bypass k-rails or "Road Closed" signs on Topanga Canyon Blvd or PCH; these are in place due to unstable hillsides.

What's next:

Emergency crews are currently pre-positioning equipment, placing k-rail and sandbags, and stabilizing retaining walls along major thoroughfares like Topanga Canyon Boulevard and PCH.

While the Palisades Fire recovery work zone on PCH will remain open, crews are on standby to respond to immediate flooding or debris.

Residents in warning zones should monitor local alerts closely, as the emergency proclamation will streamline any necessary reimbursement or recovery efforts following the storm.