Off-duty DHS officer shoots and kills man firing rifle in Northridge on New Year's Eve

The Brief A man was fatally shot after a confrontation with a DHS officer. Police said the man was firing shots from a rifle on New Year's Eve. The off-duty DHS officer lives in the same apartment as the man.



A man is dead after an off-duty Department of Homeland Security agent shot him at an apartment complex in Northridge.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department said the man was firing shots from a rifle into the air just after 10:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

It happened at an apartment complex off Roscoe Blvd. and Louise Ave.

"It was like a lot of shots. It was more than 10 shots, it was a lot of shots, and we got scared, but I thought it was something like fireworks," said a woman who lives in the complex.

LAPD said the off-duty agent also lives there and confronted the man before shooting him.

The man died at the scene and no one was arrested.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued a statement saying, "On December 31st, an off-duty ICE Officer bravely responded to an active shooter situation at his apartment complex. In order to protect his life and that of others, he was forced to defensively use his weapon and exchanged gunfire with the shooter. Fortunately, our brave officer was not injured while protecting his community. Our officer immediately called the police. The Los Angeles Police Department responded, and the active shooter was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the LAPD, and we refer any further questions to them."