Southern California braces for more heavy rain after record-breaking New Year’s storms

The Brief A new round of heavy rain is forecast for Southern California from Friday night through Tuesday, with the most intense rainfall expected to hit on Saturday. Authorities are on high alert for mud and debris flows, particularly in recent burn areas, while motorists are urged to avoid travel or exercise extreme caution during the storm. The identity and cause of death for a person found in the Santa Ana River on Thursday remain unknown after rescue teams recovered the body during New Year's Day flooding.



Following the record-breaking rainfall that soaked Southern California on New Year's Day, the region is bracing for another significant storm system moving in this weekend.

Heavy rain, gusty winds, and hazardous surf are expected to impact the region through early next week, prompting widespread emergency preparations and a focus on recent burn areas.

What we know:

Forecasters expect the next storm system to move into Southern California late Friday night, with the most intense period of rain arriving on Saturday.

Rainfall rates could reach 0.25 to 0.75 inches per hour, particularly in foothills and mountain regions.

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement for Orange County due to the risk of minor tidal overflows, while mountain areas above 7,500 feet could see 2 to 6 inches of snow.

State and local officials have pre-positioned rescue resources, and Los Angeles County has ratified a local emergency proclamation to accelerate recovery and assistance.

What they're saying:

Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed he has directed the Office of Emergency Services to pre-position personnel in high-risk areas, stating he is keeping "a particular eye towards burn scar areas."

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass noted that the Los Angeles Fire Department has augmented staffing for specialized resources to assist with swift water rescues and debris flows.

What's next:

Residents are urged to monitor National Weather Service updates as flash flood watches may be issued later today.

Caltrans and local sanitation crews remain on standby to address road closures and wastewater system overflows.

Motorists are advised to stay off the roads during the peak of the storm on Saturday and to avoid canyon roads where rockslides and mudslides remain a high risk.