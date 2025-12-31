19-year-old hiker ID'd as one of three found dead on Mt. Baldy

The Brief Authorities have identified 19-year-old Marcus Alexander Muench Casanova as one of three hikers found dead on Mt. Baldy following a 500-foot fall near Devils Backbone. Extreme Santa Ana winds twice prevented rescue helicopters from hoisting the hikers, forcing an air medic to confirm the deaths on-site Monday evening. Portions of the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument remain under a temporary closure through Wednesday night due to "extremely dangerous and unpredictable" weather conditions.



Authorities have identified one of three hikers who died on Mt. Baldy on Monday.

What we know:

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Coroner on Wednesday identified one of the victims as 19-year-old Marcus Alexander Muench Casanova of Seal Beach.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two other hikers who died are pending.

It isn't clear if Casanova was the injured hiker who fell 500 feet.

The backstory:

On Monday, Dec. 29, at around 11:30 a.m., search and rescue teams responded to a report of a 19-year-old hiker who had fallen near Devils Backbone.

According to authorities, the 19-year-old's friend was able to hike to a location with cell phone service to provide GPS coordinates.

The 19-year-old injured hiker was located during an initial aerial search along with two other individuals nearby. However, due to severe winds, the helicopter was unable to safely complete the rescue.

Around 7:30 p.m., emergency crews tried again, but high winds again prevented a hoist operation. According to the sheriff's department, an air medic was hoisted down and confirmed all three individuals were dead.

Big picture view:

In addition to the three hikers found dead, a separate rescue operation occurred near Ontario Peak Trail, Mt. Baldy on December 29, around 1:44 p.m.

According to the sheriff's department, two hikers, an 18-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, were hiking when one of them fell approximately 100 feet, sustaining injuries. They were able to call 911 and provide their location.

Emergency crews arrived on scene, located the hikers, and performed a hoist rescue.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Forest Service issued a temporary closure and prohibition order for portions of the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, including the Mt. Baldy area, until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.