Arrest made in Baldwin Hills hit-and-run that left 4-year-old dead

The Brief Police announced two arrests in two separate hit-and-run cases. 4-year-old Ma'Cya Clark died on March 18 after the car he was in crashed into a building during a street race. The driver, and the boy's mother, both fled the scene.



The Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest of a woman who was involved in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a child.

What we know:

4-year-old Ma'Cya Clark, died on March 18 during what police called a street race, in which a woman crashed an Infiniti SUV into a building near Crenshaw Boulevard and Rodeo Place in the Baldwin Hills area. Ma'Cya and his mother were both passengers in the SUV, relatives said.

According to police and jail records, the alleged driver, Shanae Monique Glover, 37, was arrested on Dec. 23 and remains held on $2 million bail. She was charged last week with murder, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit-and-run driving causing death, according to court records.

Ma'Cya's mother, whom investigators said also fled the scene of the crash and went into hiding, was also arrested and booked on suspicion of child cruelty, police said.

Additional hit-and-run arrest made

During a press conference Tuesday, police announced the arrest of another suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in July. Police said in that case, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Figueroa and 91st streets in the Vermont Vista area that killed 25-year-old Emerson Noel Escobar Gonzalez. Police said a woman driving a Porsche south on Figueroa T-boned Gonzalez's vehicle, then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect in that case, Cierra Whitaker, allegedly fled the state and was tracked by federal authorities to Atlanta, where she was taken into custody, police said. She was booked into jail in Los Angeles on Dec. 18, but later released on bond, according to jail records.

She is due back in court in Compton on Jan. 6 when a date will be set for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for her to stand trial on charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit-and-run driving resulting in death.