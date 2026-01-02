Controversial Rose Parade banner forcibly removed from float

The Brief Protesters on a wildfire survivor float briefly displayed a banner during the Rose Parade demanding a state investigation into the deadly Eaton Fire. The banner was forcibly removed by an unidentified individual in front of a global audience, sparking a debate over the timing and appropriateness of the message. The California Attorney General’s office has not yet commented on whether it will fulfill the request to investigate the fire that killed 19 people.



A protest banner calling for a state investigation into the deadly Eaton Fire sparked controversy during Thursday’s Rose Parade after it was forcibly removed from an award-winning float in front of a global audience.

While advocates for the victims say the move was an attempt to silence a plea for accountability, others involved with the parade questioned the timing of the demonstration.

‘Rising Together’

What we know:

During the Rose Parade on Colorado Boulevard, two people on the "Rising Together" float displayed a banner urging California Attorney General Rob Bonta to investigate the Eaton Fire.

The fire, which occurred nearly a year ago in Altadena, resulted in 19 deaths and the destruction of thousands of homes.

Video footage captured a person in a raincoat removing and crumpling the banner as the float continued its route.

The float received the Fantasy Award for most outstanding display of imagination.

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses confirmed that the signage was not part of the official float entry.

A tribute to wildfire survivors

The backstory:

The "Rising Together" float featured a phoenix rising from the ashes and was designed as a tribute to those affected by recent wildfires in Altadena, Pasadena, Malibu, and the Pacific Palisades.

The entry was sponsored by organizations including the California Community Foundation and the Black Freedom Fund.

The California Community Foundation and Black Freedom Fund "The Rising Together" float during the 137th Rose Parade on New Years Day in Pasadena, California, on January 1, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

These groups stated that while the banner was not part of the approved design, they continue to support the community's calls for justice and recovery.

Grassroots coalition Altadena for Accountability argues that previous LA County reports failed to address what they describe as "key decision-making failures" leading up to the disaster.

Conflicting perspectives

The other side:

Some survivors on the float expressed concern over the protest.

"We were there on camera in front of hundreds of thousands of people feeling a connection and support for our community, and then someone interjected a political statement," one participant noted. "While we respect a person's need to make the statement... it was just not the right time."

Jim Cragg, a Palisades Fire survivor, noted that while he respects the need for answers, he felt the parade was not the appropriate venue.

He expressed worry that such displays could negatively impact fundraising efforts, stating, "When donors who bring hundreds of millions of dollars to people in need see something like that and close the checkbook, that hurts our population."

‘A call for accountability’

What they're saying:

Attorney Shant Karnikian, who represents hundreds of Eaton Fire victims, defended the banner as a reflection of the families' ongoing frustration.

"It’s a call for accountability and answers," Karnikian said. "I don’t think that’s unreasonable. I don’t think that’s offensive. Silencing that request — that’s what’s offensive and outrageous."

Regarding the legal authority for an investigation, Karnikian added, "The attorney general has the power to investigate whether it’s public officials or charitable organizations. It’s not an unreasonable request. It’s nothing farfetched."

What we don't know:

The California Attorney General’s office has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the call for an investigation.

Ongoing lawsuits

What's next:

While the official cause of the fire remains under investigation, the moment highlighted the growing frustration among survivors.

Multiple lawsuits have already been filed, pointing to the possible involvement of high-tension power lines operated by Southern California Edison.

