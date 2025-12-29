Desperate search continues for missing fisherman off Newport Beach

The Brief Search crews and family members continue looking along the Orange County coastline for a fisherman who disappeared five days ago near the Wedge in Newport Beach. The missing man, 42-year-old Lu Thu Tran, known as Tyler, was last seen fishing on Christmas Eve amid dangerous surf conditions. His family is asking the public to remain vigilant along the coast and contact authorities with any information that could help locate him.



Search crews and family members continued combing the Orange County coastline Monday, five days after a fisherman was last seen near one of Southern California’s most dangerous surf breaks.

The man, identified as Lu Thu Tran, who went by the name Tyler, was last seen on Christmas Eve morning while fishing at the Wedge, a powerful and unpredictable break at the entrance to Newport Harbor. He was 42.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Newport Beach Fire Department lifeguards and dive teams have been searching the waters near Newport Beach, while relatives and volunteers have climbed the rocky shoreline, using drones and flashlights in hopes of finding him.

"We just want to find closure by at least finding his body," said Phong Ho, Tran’s brother.

Tran’s family flew in from out of state after he disappeared. A husband and father to a 6-year-old daughter, Tran had been visiting from Nevada for the holidays. Christmas Day would have marked his 43rd birthday.

Family members described Tran as an experienced fisherman who loved the ocean but acknowledged the dangerous conditions the day he went missing.

"He was a risk taker," Phong said.

Family members said Tran spoke with his wife by phone before heading out to fish, telling her the weather conditions were bad.

Video from Surfline cameras is believed to show Tran on the jetty battling heavy surf moments before he appears to lose his footing and fall into the water.

"He was doing what he loved," Phong said. "But maybe he could have waited for a nicer day to do it."

Despite the long odds, the family said they are holding on to hope while preparing for the worst.

Anyone along the Orange County coastline — especially near the Wedge — is urged to keep an eye out and contact authorities with any information that could help bring Tran home.

"Please look out for our little brother," Phong said. "Anyone here in Orange County, up and down the coast, please help us bring Tyler home."