Southern California rain expected to linger through Tuesday

The Brief Heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, and high-elevation snow are expected in Southern California through Tuesday, with drier weather forecast later in the week. Evacuation warnings, beach advisories and closures, and multiple road closures remain in effect due to flooding, mudslide risks, and storm-related hazards. State and local officials have activated emergency responses, positioned resources, and declared a local emergency to prepare for and respond to storm impacts.



Rainfall, heavy at times, is expected to continue Sunday in Southern California and remain at least through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Sunday forecast also includes a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, with highs in the low 60s.

"Rain and high elevation snow will affect the area through Sunday as a couple of storm systems move over the region," the NWS said.

As the storm that soaked the region last week moves eastward, "another weaker impulse will move into the area early Sunday," forecasters said. "Drier weather is expected Tuesday night through late in the week, with cold nights for many areas Wednesday night through Friday."

Evacuation warnings across neighborhoods in Los Angeles County -- especially in recent burn scars -- remain in effect and residents were advised to prepare in case orders to evacuate are necessary.

In addition, a L.A. County Department of Public Health advisory warning beach users "to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas," will be in effect untile at least 4 p.m. Monday. "This includes any runoff that may flow onto or pond on the beach sand."

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro will remain closed until further notice following a Christmas Day sewage flow.

Hilda Solis, chair of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, said county departments were "actively monitoring conditions and stand ready to respond to emergencies as needed."

Caltrans has issued an indefinite closure for the 3.6-mile stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard known to experience mudslides between Pacific Coast Highway and Grand View Drive, in the unincorporated Topanga area. The reopening of the roadway was "dependent on improved weather and road conditions," the agency said.

The Palisades Fire recovery work zone on PCH from Sunset Boulevard to Carbon Beach Terrace will remain open, "with crews on standby to respond to any storm impacts," Caltrans said.

State Route 2 was closed from 3.3 miles east of Newcomb's Ranch in La Canada Flintridge to state Route 138 in the Angeles National Forest.

For up-to-date information on the storm, residents can visit lacounty.gov/emergency or sign up for emergency alerts at alert.lacounty.gov. Sand and sandbag distribution sites can be found at pw.lacounty.gov/dsg/sandbags.

To check on evacuation statuses, residents can download the Genasys Alert app or visit genasys.com.

Motorists were also advised to stay off the roads if possible and to exercise extreme caution if they do drive.

State and local officials have precautions in place for weather- related emergency response needs. Gov. Gavin Newsom has directed the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services to pre-position fire and rescue personnel and resources in areas most at risk for flooding, mud, and debris flows -- including parts of Southern California, with a particular eye toward burn scar areas. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' office said the city's Emergency Operations Center was activated Wednesday to coordinate preparedness measures and ensure all personnel are ready to respond as needed. Bass added that the LAFD had augmented staffing of specialized resources that can assist with swift water rescues, mud and debris flows, and other rain-related issues with a specific focus in burn scar areas.

Additionally, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was poised to respond to any potential power outages and will work around the clock to meet customer demand, according to the mayor's office. L.A. Sanitation was also on standby to assist with any flooding calls and with monitoring the city's wastewater conveyance system to manage the additional incoming water flow. The L.A. County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting Wednesday, when the board ratified a local emergency proclamation issued earlier by Solis.

The proclamation allows the county "to seek reimbursement for storm- related damages and accelerate recovery efforts" and ensure that "resources and assistance can be deployed quickly to support residents and communities affected by the storms."

Forecasters cited a 30%-40% chance of more showers on Monday and Tuesday, with skies likely clearing up after that.