Culture Conversations: Black and brown voters’ huge role in this election

Black and brown voters played a huge role in choosing the U.S. president.

In this episode, FOX 11's Mimi Brown spoke to Rina Shah, a political commentator and adviser who got her start as a senior aide in the House of Representatives, Rina Shah is the founder of Republican Women for Joe Biden, she also works with The Lincoln Project.

RELATED: Culture Conversations: Amplifying the voice of Dolores Huerta

Gloria Browne-Marshall is an author and civil rights attorney, Gloria Browne-Marshall is a Professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, where she teaches courses in Constitutional Law, Race and the Law, Evidence, and Gender and Justice.

Omarosa Manigault Newman is an author, political aide, and reality TV star, Omarosa Manigault Newman served as Director of Communications of the Office of Public Liaison for the first year of the Trump Presidency. She has since become one of the President's most vocal critics.

Together, the three join Mimi to discuss what to expect following Tuesday's still-unresolved presidential election, political Party outreach and where Black and Brown communities fit in, and what Tuesday's Election indicates about the state of The United States.

Advertisement

Mimi Brown: Culture Conversations is hosted by Mimi Brown. She is a Segment Producer for Good Day LA and has also worked for NBC News, US Weekly, and ABC News. Brown earned her Bachelor's degree from Howard University and also holds a Master's degree from American University. You can follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Culture Conversations.

To contact us about this program, email us at cultureconversations@foxtv.com. Follow the conversation on social media #cultureconversations.