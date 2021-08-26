Torrance falls to Ohio, ending magical Little League World Series run

Torrance Little League’s magical season comes to an end Thursday after falling to Ohio Thursday 4-2 in the elimination rounds of the Little League World Series.

Thursday’s game marked Torrance’s second loss in the double-elimination tournament. Torrance dropped Wednesday’s game to South Dakota on a no-hitter.

Prior to Thursday’s loss, Torrance was looking to become the first team from Los Angeles County to win the Little League World Series since 1963, when the all-star team from the Granada Hills National Little League won.

Ohio will face South Dakota in the final round of the Tom Seaver bracket Saturday. The winner of that game will face the winner of the Michigan-Hawaii game for the Little League World Series.

With the Little League World Series limited to U.S. teams because of the coronavirus pandemic, the brackets were named for Tom Seaver and Hank Aaron, Hall of Famers who died in 2020 and 2021. The two bracket winners will meet for the world championship Sunday.

The Little League World Series is customarily divided into U.S. and international brackets.

