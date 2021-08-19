Torrance beats New Hampshire in Little League World Series debut

article

The Torrance Little League won big in the team's Little League World Series debut Thursday.

The Torrance All-Stars, the first team from Los Angeles County since 1994 to play in LLWS, beat New Hampshire 10-2 to advance to the winner's bracket in the double-elimination tournament.

The hometown nine will face Ohio on Sunday.

This year, LLWS will not have international teams in the tournament due to the ongoing pandemic. Over in Williamsport, the ballpark is limited to just invited friends and family members in the stands due to the spread of the delta variant.

