Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers agree on deal to keep All-Star pitcher in LA thru 2024

article

The Cat Man stays!

Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers have agreed on a two-year contract to keep the righty in Los Angeles through the 2024 season.

The Dodgers announced on social media that Gonsolin's new deal is worth about $6.65 million.

Gonsolin, who turns 29 in May, is looking to build off a wildly successful 2022 season. His regular season campaign included a 16-1 record on 2.14 ERA with 119 strikeouts – which was more than good enough to earn an NL All-Star nod.

Gonsolin rejoins a battle-tested pitching rotation that includes veteran starters in the likes of Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias, Dustin May and Noah Syndergaard. Walker Buehler will likely have to sit out the entire 2023 season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery and the Boys in Blue will be without Tyler Anderson, who joined the Los Angeles Angels in the offseason, and Trevor Bauer, who last pitched with the team in 2021 and was released in January 2023.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: