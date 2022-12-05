Clayton Kershaw re-signs with Los Angeles Dodgers for $20M

Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Clayton Kershaw has re-signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the franchise announced Monday.

FILE- Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Kershaw signed a $20 million contract through the 2023 season.

The 34-year-old ace made 22 stars for the Dodgers last season, going 12-3 with 137 strikeouts and a 2.28 ERA. On April 30, he became the Dodgers’ all-time strikeout leader.

With his numerous accolades, he is considered one of the best pitchers of his generation.

In his 15 seasons in the big leagues, all with the Dodgers, he won three NL Cy Young Awards, a Gold Glove, was named an NL all-star nine times, was named NL MVP in 2014, and captured the pitching triple crown in 2011. He is just three wins shy of 200 regular-season victories in his decorated career and has struck out 2807 batters.

Kershaw was selected by the Dodgers in the first round of the MLB Draft in 2006.