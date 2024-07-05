Ryan Garcia expelled by WBC after using racial slurs during livestream
Ryan Garcia was expelled by the World Boxing Council on Thursday after he repeatedly used racial slurs against Black people and disparaged Muslims in comments livestreamed on social media.
WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman announced the penalty against Garcia on the social media platform X.
"Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization," Sulaiman posted. "We reject any form of discrimination."
Garcia posted an apology of sorts on X.
"I was trolling I want all the killing to stop," Garcia wrote in the since-deleted tweet. "I love everyone sorry if I offended you."
Ryan Garcia. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Getty Images)
An attorney representing Garcia did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Last month, Garcia was suspended for a year by the New York State Athletic Commission, which also ruled that his April 20 victory over Devin Haney would be considered a no-contest after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.