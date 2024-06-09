Ryan Garcia arrested for felony vandalism in Beverly Hills: officials

Boxer Ryan Garcia is making headlines for his alleged activity outside the ring.

Garcia was arrested for felony vandalism at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, located at the intersection of Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards, an official with the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed with FOX 11. The upscale Hilton property is located next door to the Beverly Hilton.

TMZ reported that law enforcement sources informed them he allegedly damaged property inside his hotel room and in the hallway.

Garcia reportedly caused an estimated $15,000 in damages.

Ryan Garcia. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Getty Images)

Video obtained by TMZ shows him being escorted off the property in handcuffs and his face covered by a helmet.

In addition, TMZ reported just days prior, Beverly Hills PD officers were called to the hotel for a welfare check at the request of one of his relatives.

The 25-year-old box, born in Victorville, is 25-1 in his professional career with 20 knockouts. He suffered his only defeat in February 2023, losing by TKO to WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis.

Ryan Garcia reacts after knocking down Devin Haney during a fight at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images) (Getty Images) Expand

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Darin Chavez, the attorney who represents Garcia, confirmed with TMZ that his client was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated after complaining of a medical issue. He was then taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Chavez told TMZ Garcia could be charged with public intoxication.

Information from City News Service contributed to this report.