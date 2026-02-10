Santa Clarita couple killed in crash; teen arrested for DUI

The Brief A husband and wife were killed in a violent head-on crash in Santa Clarita. A teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The couple's adult daughter survived the crash.



A minor was arrested for felony DUI and manslaughter following a crash that killed two people in Santa Clarita.

What we know:

The accident happened Friday, Feb. 6 around 11:15 p.m. near the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Bouquet Canyon Road.

According to a GoFundMe, Genry, Patty, and Erin Ortiz were driving home from church when a driver struck their vehicle head-on at a high speed.

Patty, also identified by the county medical examiner's office as Sylvia Lux, 49, of Canyon Country, sustained multiple blunt force traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, Gerry, 54, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Their daughter Erin survived the crash but was severely injured.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a juvenile was arrested at the scene. They were booked for felony DUI and manslaughter.

What they're saying:

According to the GoFundMe, Erin will require extensive medical care, rehabilitation, and ongoing support. The couple also has a son.

"David, their son, is grieving the sudden loss of both parents while doing his best to support his sister during her recovery. In an instant, both siblings were forced into a reality no one should ever have to face," the GoFundMe read.

"Genry and Patty were hardworking, loving people who devoted their lives to their family, their faith, and their community. They were deeply involved in their church and were always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Their kindness, strength, and unwavering faith touched so many lives, and the world is darker without their bright lights in it."



