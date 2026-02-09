Pasadena fire captain accused of sexually abusing 3 children

The Brief Christopher Ramstead, 47, is accused of sexually abusing three children. The alleged incidents are believed to have happened during "various time frames" between 2003 and 2025, the LA County DA's office said. If convicted, Ramstead faces 135 years to life in behind bars.



A Pasadena fire captain is accused of sexually abusing three children.

Forty-seven-year-old Christopher Ramstead, of Thousand Oaks, was charged with nine felony counts of committing a lewd act on a child. According to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman's office, all three of Ramstead's alleged victims who came forward to law enforcement were all under the age of 14.

The alleged incidents happened "during various time frames between March 2003 and July 2025" in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, Hochman's office said in a press release.

"These allegations describe years of sexual abuse of children by someone who was repeatedly placed in positions of trust," Hochman said in a statement. "The harm alleged here is profound, and no title, badge or uniform places anyone above the law. We commend the courage of those who reported this abuse, request any others who have information about such abuse to come forward, and assure the public that our office will aggressively pursue justice and stand with survivors."

The DA's announcement comes as Ramstead pleaded not guilty during an arraignment on Monday, February 9. If convicted, Ramstead faces 135 years to life in California state prison.