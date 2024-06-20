Ryan Garcia banned from boxing after announcing he's 'retired'

Boxer Ryan Garcia has been suspended for one year after agreeing to a settlement with the New York State Athletic Commission over his recent failed drug tests, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger

Garcia tested positive for the banned substance ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug, in tests the day before and the day of his win over Devin Haney in April. He has since maintained his innocence.

The 25-year-old will also forfeit his $1.1 million fight purse for that win. Garcia's victory over Haney then becomes a no-contest, restoring Haney's undefeated record of 31–0.

"I really hope boxing good without me. I fought everyone and was willing to. They have turned there back on me. I'm innocent. I stand by that I don't care what everyone says. Gun yo my head I say I didn't take PED's.," he shared on X.

"Boxing messing with the wrong one," he added.

Meanwhile, Haney thanked the NYSAC for "doing the right thing."

"I don't understand how golden boy is getting any money as if they took any punches. They haven't even spoke out about this PED situation," Haney posted on X following the news.

The suspension comes a day after the controversial boxer shared on social media he was "officially retired," then went on to float the idea he'd become a UFC fighter.

Last week, Garcia was arrested for felony vandalism at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. TMZ reported that law enforcement sources informed them he allegedly damaged property inside his hotel room and in the hallway. Garcia reportedly caused an estimated $15,000 in damages.

Are you or anyone you know dealing with mental health battles? Help is available. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has a free and confidential 24/7 hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). Those interested in learning about SAMHSA can click here for more information.



