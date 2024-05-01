Boxer Ryan Garcia tested positive for banned substance, reports say

Boxer and Southern California native Ryan Garcia has reportedly tested positive for a banned substance.

According to a report from boxing insider Dan Rafael, Garcia tested positive for ostarine. Rafael reports Garcia had the positive test results on April 19 and April 20.

Rafael added in his report that the boxer has 10 days to ask for a "B sample."

In addition to the allegations of testing positive, Garcia was declared 3.2 pounds too heavy during the weigh-ins, making him ineligible to win the WBC junior welterweight title even if he beat Devin Haney – which he ended up doing.

On Wednesday, Garcia posted an expletive-laden video to social media calling the report "bull-****ing-****."

"Fake news like if I was Donald Trump," Garcia's caption read.

Garcia's social media rant is the latest in the string of bizarre behavior shown by the social media star-turned-boxer. Garcia's behavior over the last several months left fans worrying for his mental well-being with cryptic social media messages like "This might be curtains." and "Ryan Garcia RIP."

During the controversial weigh-in that ultimately disqualified him from a title, Garcia made a mockery of the event by chugging a beer before hopping on the scale.