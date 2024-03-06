Boxer Ryan Garcia posts 'RIP' caption on social media, shares Bohemian Grove conspiracy theories

As Ryan Garcia is just weeks away from his upcoming fight, the social media star-turned-boxer is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Garcia is worrying fans and the boxing world about his mental wellbeing after the Southern California native went on a spree of concerning social media posts.

Late last week, Garcia posted an image with a cryptic message that read, "This might be curtains," with a caption that read in-part, "Been a fun run so far… I'm sad wtf. Drea call me back," referring to his ex-wife Andrea Celina.

In a different post, Garcia shared a shaky video with disturbing captions that read, in-part, "Ryan Garcia RIP" and "We got him." The disturbing post has remained on his Instagram page – which the boxer claims he has no access to.

On Monday, Garcia shared a video to his X page, formerly Twitter, trying to address the series of concerning posts. In addition to claiming he lost access to his Instagram page, the boxer says he also lost access to his phone and his credit cards.

"I've been [really] taken advantage [of]," Garcia said, in-part, in a video message on X. ""I would personally want to just send out a video to the people that love me and my fans, family that's concerned that I'm OK. I'm not dead."

And yet – his pattern of bizarre social media behavior didn't end on March 4. Two days after the video insisting he is OK, Garcia – who previously claimed he is not on his phone – shared internet social media conspiracy theory videos of the Bohemian Grove, a private community north of San Francisco and west of Santa Rosa. The boxer retweeted a video that claims he was held captive there.

"Y'all don't have to believe they took me here," Garcia himself wrote, in-part.

Hours after, Garcia issued a cryptic message on X claiming "June 6th Earthquake BAD," with no explanation to go with it.

As others worry about Garcia's mental health, his father, Henry Garcia, responded to a comment on Instagram saying Ryan is OK.

"Coach is Ryan OK?" asked dgotti713 on a social media post.

"Yes Ryan is OK," Henry Garcia said on social media. "He's just trolling the wrong way."

This is far from the first time Ryan Garcia's mental well-being entered the public eye. He spoke with FOX 11 in an interview about his battles with depression and anxiety. Garcia once pulled out of a July 2021 fight due to his battle with mental health.

"Why anxiety and depression hit me like a truck and why I’m still recovering I’ll never know. But I’m trying to cope with the issues I’m having!" Garcia said, in part, on social media back in 2021.

In addition to his history of mental health battles, Garcia announced with divorce with Celina – right after announcing the birth of their baby boy.

Garcia is scheduled to fight Devin Haney on April 20, 2024.

Are you or anyone you know dealing with mental health battles? Help is available. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has a free and confidential 24/7 hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). Those interested in learning about SAMHSA can click here for more information.