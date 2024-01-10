Boxer Ryan Garcia under fire for announcing divorce immediately after son's birth

Boxer Ryan Garcia has made headlines for some personal matters outside the ring.

Shortly after announcing the birth of his son on Instagram, the Southern California native followed up by sharing with his 10.3 million followers that he and his wife, Andrea Celina, were getting divorced.

"I am so thankful, I love him so much already. He is so fast already haha. Took him just 8 min to arrive," he said in part in an Instagram caption about the birth of his son, Henry Leo.

The 25-year-old then followed up with a since-deleted post in his Instagram stories that stunned his fans.

Garcia said he’s stepping into a new chapter of his life and "it’s with a heavy heart to share that Drea and I have decided to divorce," in screenshots captured by TMZ.

TMZ also reported what made the news even more shocking was that many were unaware the two were even married.

The deleted social media post continued to say, "As we move forward, my focus remains on the health and wellbeing of our two beautiful kids. They are and always will be my first priority. I’m fully committed to working together with Drea to make sure our children’s needs and best interests always guide our path forward. I believe our devotion to our children is rock solid, and I trust that together, we will continue to provide them with the love, support, and stability they deserve."

Andrea was more subtle and simply posted a screenshot for the song "Love the Way You Lie," by Eminem featuring Rihanna.

Garcia has received some backlash on social media for the back-to-back social media posts, with some calling them "cowardly."

Court documents obtained by TMZ revealed the split was due to "irreconcilable differences." The documents also show the two wed on Jan. 14, 2021, and officially separated on Christmas Day 2023.

In 2022, Garcia opened up to FOX 11 about his fight with mental health.

Along with Henry Leo, Andrea and Ryan also shared a 3-year-old daughter named Bela.