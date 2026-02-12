Community helps boy after his adaptive tricycle was stolen

The Brief A boy's adaptive tricycle was stolen from his house. Enough money was raised through GoFundMe to help his parents buy a new tricycle.



The community stepped in to help after a boy's adaptive tricycle was stolen from his backyard in Los Feliz.

9-year-old Jack has down syndrome and autism and uses an adaptive bike to get around as his main form of independence.

A local relator the family never met created a GoFundMe and with the support of the community, more than enough money was raised to buy Jack a new tricycle.

"I would have never set up a GoFundMe myself. I was overwhelmed that first day. Lots of emotions, you're frustrated, a little sad. So I wouldn't have thought to do that. He needed one because he was going to be so sad to not have his bike anymore. To have that help was really amazing," Jack's mom Marie Fields told FOX 11.

His mom said they plan to buy a new tricycle along with other adaptive tools.

According to the GoFundMe, their landlord has offered a locked area where the replacement tricycle will be placed.