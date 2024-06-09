Boxer Ryan Garcia posts series of cryptic tweets following arrest
Are you or anyone you know dealing with mental health battles? Help is available. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has a free and confidential 24/7 hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). Those interested in learning about SAMHSA can click here for more information.
LOS ANGELES – Boxer Ryan Garcia posted a series of cryptic tweets the day after he was arrested in Beverly Hills, comparing himself to Britney Spears and former President Donald Trump.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ryan Garcia arrested for felony vandalism in Beverly Hills: officials
The Victorville native also asked for prayers numerous times.
Ryan Garcia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Garcia reportedly posted to X while he was hospitalized. One of his tweets read, "I’m worried :( I have to be at this weird hospital and they are trying to give me medicine and they have me on a hold for who knows how long, they will determine. Pray for me. God help me."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- Boxer Ryan Garcia posts 'RIP' caption on social media, shares Bohemian Grove conspiracy theories
- Ryan Garcia threatens to quit boxing in since-deleted posts after test results come back positive for PEDs
Moments later, he wrote, "Kinda funny how both Trump and I are in jail."
While a New York jury found the former president guilty on 34 felony counts, he has not been jailed.
SUGGESTED: Trump found guilty in hush-money case; sentencing set for July
About an hour later, he said he felt like he was "Ryan Spears, AKA Britney Spears."
He continued to say, "This sucks. I never hurt anyone. I’ve only ever loved everyone [and] prayed for people. And I try to make a change in this cruel world. I love you Christ Jesus, Amen."
On Saturday just before 6 p.m., Garcia was arrested for felony vandalism at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills.
He was then hospitalized after authorities said he complained of a medical issue, his attorney, Darin Chavez, confirmed to TMZ.
Chavez added his client could be charged for public intoxication.
In a 2022 interview with FOX 11, Garcia opened up about his struggles with mental health.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Boxer, SoCal native Ryan Garcia discusses fight with mental health