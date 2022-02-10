Rams win Super Bowl LVI, beating Cincinnati Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions once again for the first time in 22 years after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Sunday's historic win marks the Ram's second Super Bowl victory in franchise history and the team's first in Los Angeles.

The Rams drew first blood after Odell Beckham Jr. hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford in the first quarter. The Bengals responded two drives later with a 29-yard field goal to put Cincinnati on the board.

The Rams extended their lead to 13-3 after an 11-yard touchdown grab from Cooper Kupp and a failed 2-point conversion attempt. Since then, the Bengals have scored 17 unanswered points in the second and third quarters to take a 20-13 lead midway through the third quarter.

Entering the second half, Stafford threw for 165 yards and completed 12 of 18 passes with two passing touchdowns and one interception. Stafford's teammate Cooper Kupp hauled in 40 receiving yards on 3 catches, one being a touchdown, entering the third quarter. Cupp finished the game with 8 receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner, earning him the game's Most Valuable Player award.

The Rams' previous Super Bowl victory happened Feb. 2000 to cap off the 1999 NFL season. They defeated the Tennessee Titans for the franchise's first Super Bowl victory. At that time, they were still the St. Louis Rams.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

CELEBRATING THE CHAMPS

Now that the Rams are officially Super Bowl champs, all of Southern California now awaits plans for a possible championship parade. As of early Sunday evening, the City of Los Angeles has not yet released its plans for how the champs will be celebrated in the streets.

Prior to Sunday's historic win, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed Angelenos of getting a chance to enjoy recent championship parades. After the Lakers won the NBA Finals and the Dodgers won the World Series in the fall of 2020, neither of the teams was able to have a celebration parade that year.

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED: Lebron James wants parade to celebrate 'city of champions,' Cody Bellinger agrees